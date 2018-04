LACEY, Wash. — A semi-truck carrying manure overturned on State Route 510 in Lacey Thursday. At this time, all southbound lanes are blocked.

Washington State Trooper Brooke Bova tweeted about 1:25 p.m. that manure is on the Marvin Road and Pacific roundabout.

No word on how long it will take to clean up and open the road.

We’ll update this article when more information becomes available.