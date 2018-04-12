Seattle Storm takes former UCLA point guard Jordin Canada with 5th overall pick in WNBA Draft

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK – The Seattle Storm selected Jordin Canada, a 5-6 point guard from UCLA, with the fifth overall pick in the 2018 WNBA Draft on Thursday.

A native of Los Angeles, Canada leaves UCLA as the program’s second all-time leading scorer, pouring in 2,153 points in a Bruins uniform. She is third all-time in field goals made (768), second in free-throws made (518), third in steals (347), and fifth in most 20-point scoring games, hitting the mark 42 times. She is the first woman in Pac-12 Conference history to score 1,800 points and record 700 assists.

“Jordin is a dynamic playmaker that will fit well in Coach Dan Hughes’ system,” said Storm President & General Manager Alisha Valavanis. “In addition to her offensive skill set, her defensive tenacity is invaluable. This is an incredible opportunity for a rookie point guard to learn from Sue Bird. We are excited to welcome Jordin to Seattle!”

Canada set UCLA's single-season record for assists with 248 in her senior season (2017-18), and averaged 7.1 assists per game in 2017-18, seventh-best in the NCAA.

Canada was named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year following her senior season, the only Bruin to win the award since its inception in 2007-08. She was also named to the All-Pac-12 team, leading the conference in steals (114) for the third-straight season, and finished her career with 347, good for fourth all-time in Pac-12 history.