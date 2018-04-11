Seahawks announce preseason schedule – part of it, anyway

SEATTLE – The Seattle Seahawks released their preseason schedule Wednesday – or, at least, part of it.

As they’ve done in previous years, the Seahawks released their opponents, venues and in which week they’ll face each, but specific dates and times have yet to be determined.

All four games will air on the home of the Seahawks, Q13 FOX.

The Seahawks will open at CenturyLink Field, playing host to the Indianpolis Colts in Week 1.

They’ll then go on the road for two weeks, travelling to L.A. to play the Chargers and Minnesota to play the Vikings.

They’ll wrap up the preseason with a home game against the Oakland Raiders.

The regular season schedule will be released in the next two weeks, before the NFL draft.

Single-game ticket information for the preseason and regular season will be announced after the regular-season schedule is announced.