Seahawks, 49ers swapping cornerbacks: Seattle signs Dontae Johnson

SEATTLE — It’s basically a swap.

The Seahawks announced Wednesday they signed cornerback Dontae Johnson. Terms of the deal were not immediately known.

Johnson, 26, started every game last season for the San Francisco 49ers — with 77 tackles, seven passes defended and one interception which was returned 50 yards for a touchdown.

Johnson is 6′ 2″ tall and 200 pounds. He was a fourth-round draft pick out of North Carolina State in 2014.

The news comes a few weeks after Richard Sherman signed with the 49ers.

The former Seattle Seahawks cornerback published a story for the Players Tribune, saying the Seahawks never offered to reneogtiate his contract and declined to match the offer he received from the San Francisco 49ers.

“There was no negotiation,” he wrote. “When I met with them on March 7 to discuss my future, they informed me of their intent to release me. They didn’t know when they were going to do it, but it would be soon, they said.”

Sherman said he has good memories of his time in Seattle, but said he was bothered that the first injury that caused him to miss time with the Seahawks – the Achilles inury that ended his season – ended his days with the team.

“Seven years and I didn’t miss a game until my Achilles finally went,” he wrote. “And this is what I get. At the first sign of adversity … they let me go.

“But I understand. This is a business. And the Seahawks decided that that best thing for their franchise was to show me the door.”

Sherman defended his decision to act as his own agent, and said he and his family will continue to live in Seattle. He also said his rehab is going well, and thanked everybody for his time with the Seahawks.