SEATTLE — About 350 million people worldwide suffer from depression. It’s the No. 1 cause for disability, according to the World Health Organization.

But a Renton woman tells us that, after a lifelong struggle with depression, she’s beaten the odds because of a medical treatment approved by the FDA in 2008 that has been becoming more popular.

In this video, Q13 News reporter Hana Kim shows you a piece of technology that many have never heard of before.