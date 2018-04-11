Occupants of 2 vehicles exchange gunfire in apparent road rage incident in Burien; no injuries

BURIEN, Wash. — An apparent road rage incident on 1st Avenue in Burien led to the occupants of two cars firing guns at each other Wednesday, but no one appeared to be hit, the King County Sheriff’s Office said.

“At least one car was struck by a bullet,” said Sgt. Ryan Abbott, spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

“This appears to be a road rage incident that turned into occupants of 1 vehicle firing multiple shots at another vehicle,” he tweeted, adding that this occurred at SW 124th and 1st Avenue in Burien. “Those occupants of the 2nd vehicle returned fire and then crashed into 2 parked cars and and a fence.”

No one in the vehicle that crashed was injured, he said. The first car fled the scene.