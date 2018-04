BREMERTON, Wash. — The body of a man found near the Masonic Temple has been identified as Clayton Hansell, 61, Bremerton police said Wednesday.

Officers found the man’s body just before 11 a.m. Wednesday. The body was behind some shrubs outside of the Masonic Temple at 5th and Warren Avenue.

Crime scene investigators and technicians were called to investigate.

“Though the scene was initially suspicious, the investigation has shown there is no known danger to the public,” police said.