Learning how to hula with Huraiti Mana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE - The United States, and especially the Great Northwest, is comprised of many different cultures and passing down those traditions will forever be important. Huraiti Mana is a Polynesian dance troupe based in Seattle that aims to do just that. The troupe is made up of family and friends led by award-winning dancer Kalei'okalani Onzuka. Their mission is of empowerment and connection with culture and 'ohana.

Northwest Folklife and Seattle Center present Movin’ Around the World, the first event of their new Our Big Neighborhood program. Before her performance at the event, Huraiti Mana instructor, Kalei'okalani Onzuka, share more about her passion project, the importance of tradition as well as how to get involved. Classes start for children as young as three! Q13's Ellen Tailor even gets a few lessons, too.

More info can be found at www.huraitimana.com