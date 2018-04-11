× For KitKats in England: think pink!

Taking a popular product and turning it pink isn’t always a success — see Scottish brewery BrewDog’s recent stunt attempt to sell discounted pink beer for women.

But Nestle has avoided controversy so far with its new pink KitKat — it’s simply being billed as an aesthetically-pleasing, naturally colored chocolate.

The new hue is the product of distinctive ruby cocoa beans from the Ivory Coast, Brazil and Ecuador. There’s no artificial additives involved; instead it’s got a naturally fruity flavor.

The globe-trotting new product was conceived by Swiss chocolatier Barry Callebaut and has been more than 10 years in the making.

Additive-free

This highly Instagrammable KitKat made its debut in Japan and Korea in January and will be on sale in the UK from April 16 onwards.

KitKats are crazy popular in Japan where there are plenty of gourmet versions on offer from green tea to sushi.

In part, its success is down to the name. It sounds similar to “kito kato,” which in Japanese translates as “to surely win.”

Chocolate aficionados have been eagerly awaiting its arrival on British shores, eager to taste this reimagined iconic four-finger wafer bar.

Now the pink KitKat is premiering in the UK, its original birthplace.

“After the extremely successful launch of KITKAT Chocolatory Sublime Ruby in Japan and South Korea, this is the first time the Ruby chocolate will be available in an iconic four-finger format and we are sure that the Ruby chocolate KITKAT will be a great hit in the UK,” says Alex Gonnella, Marketing Director for Nestlé’s UK confectionery business.

“Consumers across the world will be intrigued by the unique taste of this crispy delight!” adds Pablo Perversi, Chief Innovation, Quality and Sustainability Officer at Barry Callebaut.

After its UK premiere, the pink chocolate will be crossing the pond — aiming to break America and go global in upcoming months.