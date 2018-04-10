× Huskies reach reported $119 million deal with Adidas

SEATTLE – The University of Washington is about to cash some giant paychecks.

The school announced Tuesday that it agreed to a 10-year agreement with Adidas that will make it the Huskies’ official footwear and athletic apparel partner through June of 2029.

The price? A whopping $119 million, according to the Seattle Times.

“We believe this partnership will allow us to provide a new competitive edge to our coaches, student-athletes and our incredible fan base,” athletic director Jen Cohen said in a press release.

The school has partnered with Nike for the last 20 years.

The Times reported that it’s one of the 10 most valuable such deals in college sports.

“Like the University of Washington, Adidas is a respected worldwide brand, and this unique partnership will position us for great success moving forward,” Huskies football coach Chris Petersen said in a statement. “We are excited to partner with Adidas, and we believe our student-athletes will benefit greatly from this agreement.”