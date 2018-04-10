× Tacoma police asking for help finding woman who’s been missing for a year

TACOMA, Wash. – Tacoma police are asking for help finding a 20-year-old woman who hasn’t been definitively seen in over a year.

The last confirmed sighting of Brittany Walker was April 2, 2017 at the Jack in the Box in Fife, and her last post on social media was two days later. She was reported missing Sept. 20.

There have been reports she was spotted recently in West Seattle near the Westwood Village Target store, and there have also been possible sightings in Tacoma in the S. Hosmer St. area.

Policee sai she has substance abuse issues, and that while there’s no confirmed foul play, “it has been suggested” that it’s a possibility.

Walker is 5-foot-4 and 125 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.

If you know where she might be, call either 911 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS, or submit a tip using the P3 Tipps app on your phone.