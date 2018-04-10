× Oregon troopers investigating after three bald eagles shot to death

TANGENT, Ore. – Law enforcement officials in Oregon are on the hunt for a bald-eagle killer.

Oregon State Police issued a release Tuesday saying they were investigating after three bald eagles were found shot to death near Tangent, just south of Albany.

Troopers believe the eagles were killed around March 16. No suspects have been identified.

If you have any information, contact trooper Jim Andrews at 800-452-7888 or tip@state.or.us. You can leave your tip anonymously.