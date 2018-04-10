× Michael Cohen: FBI was ‘professional, courteous, respectful’ in raids, counter to Trump’s depiction

NEW YORK — In his first comments since the FBI raid on his home and office, Michael Cohen said the FBI agents “were extremely professional, courteous and respectful.”

The comments contrast with President Donald Trump who complained Monday that agents “broke into the office of one of my personal attorneys.”

“I am unhappy to have my personal residence and office raided. But I will tell you that members of the FBI that conducted the search and seizure were all extremely professional, courteous and respectful. And I thanked them at the conclusion,” Cohen said in a phone conversation on Tuesday with CNN.

Asked if he was worried, Cohen said; “I would be lying to you if I told that I am not. Do I need this in my life? No. Do I want to be involved in this? No.”

The raid was “upsetting to say the least,” he added.

Cohen did not fault the FBI agents who conducted the raid at his house, office and a hotel where he is temporarily staying.

Cohen would not comment further on the raid, but acknowledged the raids and attention have had an impact on his family. He wants the investigation to be over and continues to say everything he did in regards to paying Stormy Daniels, a porn star who says she had an affair with Donald Trump before he was president, for the non-disclosure agreement was perfectly legal.

He said that he is very loyal to Trump but after what happened on Monday, he’d rethink how he handled the payments to Daniels because of the impact on his family.

The FBI agents who searched Cohen’s office were looking for records related to Karen McDougal, a former Playboy model who claims she had an affair with Trump, too.

A person familiar with the investigation tells The Associated Press the warrant, issued by a federal judge, that authorized Monday’s search of attorney Michael Cohen’s home, office and hotel room empowered agents to seize records related to McDougal or Stephanie Clifford, a porn actress who performs under the name Stormy Daniels.

Both women say they were paid to keep quiet about having had sex with Trump.

The person familiar with the investigation, who wasn’t authorized to discuss it and spoke on condition of anonymity, said the probe by the public corruption unit of the U.S. Attorney’s office in Manhattan is trying to determine if there was any fraud related to the payments.

Cohen has denied any wrongdoing.