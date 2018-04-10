Man sentenced to prison for DUI crash that killed Tenino man

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A 57-year-old Tenino man who killed a fellow Tenino man last summer while driving impaired was sentenced to six and a half years in prison.

The Olympian reports that Keith Milligan pleaded guilty to one count of vehicular homicide while driving under the influence in March.

Thurston County Superior Court Judge Jim Dixon handed down Monday’s sentence.

About 5 p.m. Aug. 9, Milligan was driving north on McDuff Road Southeast when his pickup crossed the center line and struck a southbound sedan head-on, killing the driver.

The man who died was later identified as 66-year-old Eldon McClean of Tenino.