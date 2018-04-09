× Sebastian Janikowski reportedly visiting Seattle as Seahawks search for kicker

SEATTLE – Don’t worry, the Seattle Seahawks are still working on their kicker problem.

Former Oakland Raiders kicker Sebastian Janikowski will fly to Seattle on Tuesday to meet with the team, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday afternoon.

Janikowski was the No. 17 overall pick in the 2000 draft, and has played his entire career with the Raiders. He’s broken a slew of kicking records, and holds the record for most games played as a Raider.

The Seahawks are looking for a replacement for Blair Walsh, who missed eight of his 29 field goal attempts last season – including several that many fans felt directly led to losses.

Seattle signed free agent kicker Jason Myers to a futures contract soon after the season ended.