Police ask for help finding Kent hit-and-run driver who left woman for dead; victim’s daughter speaks out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT, Wash. -- Kent police are asking for help to find the driver involved in a hit-and run crash on Pacific Highway South near 236th Street on Saturday night that left a 51-year-old woman seriously injured.

The victim was rushed to Harborview Medical Center, where she has been in intensive car since the accident. The victim's daughter, Rosemary Goodnow says she hasn’t been able to speak to her mother because of her breathing tube and says she will have a lengthy recovery ahead.

“She had a breathing tube and she was just laying there,” said Rosemary Goodnow, daughter of victim Carol Goodnow.

Rosemary said she and her sister rushed to the hospital after getting a Facebook message from Harborview that their mother was admitted.

“We just held her hand, my sister was on one side of the bed and she was on the other side,” said Goodnow.

Goodnow says her mother has had a surgery to stop the bleeding from a broken pelvis. She says doctors say her organs shifted from one side of her body to the other. Goodnow says her mother will have two more surgeries this week.

Kent police responded to the area of 23600 block of Pacific Highway at about 10 p.m. Saturday for the report of an unconscious woman laying in the northbound lanes of traffic in the middle of the road.

Witnesses that located her believed that she may have been hit by a vehicle or thrown from a vehicle that fled from the scene, but were not sure. Goodnow says her mother sometimes walks along that road, but doesn’t know what she was doing that night just before 10 p.m. when she was hit.

Goodnow says she and her sister are close with their mother, who is also a grandmother of seven.

“She is a mother of four, she’s a grandmother, she loves to read to her grandchildren,” said Goodnow.

Goodnow says no one deserves to be left on the side of the road and her family just wants answers.

“I’d like to go up to my mom’s room and say we found who did it. We all make mistakes, but we have to live up to our mistakes and we have to own them,” said Goodnow.

Kent police say that the vehicle parts found at the scene are for a front grill assembly of a 2008-2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class sedan. The part itself appeared to have factory silver paint with chrome accents, indicating that the vehicle is silver in color.

Traffic investigators are actively looking for additional witnesses and searching the area for surveillance video.

Kent Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or the Kent Police tip line 253-856-5808.

Goodnow says she does not know when her mother may be able to go home, but that her recovery will be very lengthy.