Pierce County deputy released from hospital with broken neck; driver charged with vehicular assault

TACOMA, Wash. – A Pierce County sheriff’s deputy who was hit by a suspected impaired driver last week was released from the hospital Monday after being treated for a broken neck.

Daniel Robert Munguia, 25, was charged Monday with vehicular assault for allegedly causing a collision with Dep. Sydney Davis on Pacific Ave. near 125th St. Investigators said Munguia admitted smoking marijuana before the crash, and that his blood-alcohol content was .107.

Davis and two other cars were responding to a domestic-violence call Thursday night when Munguia allegedly pulled out of a tavern parking lot in front of her. Davis car rolled over an embankment after the crash.

Deputies and troopers said he smelled of alcohol and marijuana, was slurring his words, and said he’d smoked “not a lot, just a couple of bowls” of marijuana.