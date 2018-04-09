Kent police searching for Mercedes after hit-and-run seriously injured woman

KENT, Wash. — Kent police need your help to find a silver 2008-2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class sedan with a broken front grill assembly that may be the vehicle that hit 51-year-old Carol Goodnow Saturday night.

The parts that police found at the scene appeared to have factory silver paint with chrome accents, indicating that the vehicle is silver in color.

At about 9:40 p.m., Kent police were sent to the 23600 block of Pacific Highway for a report of an unconscious woman lying in the northbound lanes of traffic. Witnesses that located her believed that she may have been hit by a vehicle or thrown from a vehicle that fled from the scene. Police are not sure.

Traffic investigators are actively looking for additional witnesses and searching the area for surveillance video.

Carol Goodnow’s daughter says her mom had surgery Monday at Harborview and is scheduled for another one Tuesday. Her injuries include a broken pelvis and internal bleeding.

Kent Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or the Kent Police tip line 253-856-5808. You can also submit an anonymous tip at http://www.P3Tips.com or via the P3 Tips App on your phone. There is a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest int the case.