Assault at Renton park leads to police chase, then crash near Boeing plant

RENTON, Wash. — Police say an assault on a park employee turned into a police chase and ended with a crash near the Boeing plant.

Renton police said there were two investigation scenes Monday morning.

The first scene was at Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park where police say a park employee was assaulted.

Officials said the suspect fled and was chased by police. The suspect eventually crashed near N. 7th Street and Logan Avenue N.

Police said the suspect was being detained and medics at the scene were tending to injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.