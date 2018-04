Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. -- One person was found dead after a mobile home fire early Monday morning in Mountlake Terrace.

The South Snohomish County Fire Department was first called to the report of a fence fire at Young's Mobile Home Park. When firefighters arrived, they discovered a mobile home was on fire.

Crews had to move locations twice to fight the fire. Once it was out, they found one person and a cat dead.

It's unclear what caused the fire.