Young girl found face down in pond near Kent apartment complex

KENT, Wash. — A young girl was discovered face down in a pond Sunday afternoon in Kent, authorities said.

Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority said a 911 call was made about 4:10 p.m. to the Waterford at the Lakes apartments at 23605 62nd Ave S.

When Kent police arrived, they immediately began chest compressions on the girl who was in cardiac arrest. The girl’s condition is unknown but she was taken to a hospital.

It’s also unknown how long the girl had been under the water. She was found in one of several ponds in the area.

Kent police are continuing their investigation into the circumstances of this incident.