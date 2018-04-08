University of Puget Sound students build tiny homes this weekend

SEATTLE — University of Puget Sound students and staff members spent the rainy weekend building tiny houses for area homeless. Once the homes are finished they will be distributed to seven Seattle area Tiny House Villages organized by Low Income Housing Institute.

The institute has teamed up with students and Habitat for Humanity to donate 200 mini houses since 2015.

The houses that were built this weekend will be painted on Wednesday and then trucked to Seattle.

The project is being funded by the Associated Students of the University of Puget Sound and with help from Gray Lumber, who subsidized building materials.

“Tiny houses are one potential solution for helping people off the street and into a stable shelter with an address. We hope to contribute in a small way to the reduction of homelessness through the building of these tiny house communities,” Habitat for Humanity Puget Sound Chapter Co-President Elise Phillips ’18 said.

The Habitat for Humanity student chapter organizers attracted building talent and muscle not only from student clubs, sports teams, Greek houses, and campus staff, but from the president himself — Puget Sound President Isiaah Crawford.