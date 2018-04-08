Seawolves Aladdin Schirmer and Dion Crowder talk Major League Rugby season opener on “Q It Up Sports”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Seattle Seawolves Rugby Football Club begin their inaugural season in Major League Rugby on Sunday, April 22, and two members of the team joined Q13 Sports Director Aaron Levine in-studio on Q It Up Sports Sunday night to discuss the upcoming season and the growing popularity of the sport of rugby.

Dion Crowder and Aladdin Schirmer talked about why rugby is such a great sport - and why those with no interest should give it a chance.

The Seawolves only have very limited tickets remaining for their season opener at Starfire Sports Complex in Tukwila, and tickets for their second home game on Saturday, April 28th are becoming scarce as well. Tickets are available at SeattleSeawolves.com

Interview above