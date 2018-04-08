× Meet Jodie Foster! #WhyNotMePets

A chihuahua named Jodie Foster is looking for a family who will make her the center of attention.

Q13 is partnering with Pet Connection Magazine and Pawsitive Alliance’s #WhyNotMePets campaign to help Jodie Foster get adopted.

Jodie is 5-years-old and her foster home is the Aloft Seattle Redmond hotel in Redmond. Shelter staff at the Motley Zoo Animal Rescue say Jodie is mostly a lap dog and couch potato.

"She's great for watching T.V, " said shelter executive director, Jme Thomas." She's great for taking short little walks. She's just a happy, sweet little dog and she just eats up attention from anybody so she's really, really friendly."

The shelter named her after the actress, Jodie Foster, because she had a movie coming out at the time the dog got to the shelter.

Jodie's been recovering after leg surgery. She's doing a lot better now and is taking a joint supplement to help with her healing.

"She is going to be doing some physical therapy eventually and that's not anything anyone has to pay for or go to see," said Thomas. "It's just exercise and stretches that you would do at home. So, when she's on your lap you would take her leg and kind of move it around a little and massage."

Shelter staff say they will work with whoever adopts Jodie to continue physical therapy and come up with a schedule.

She would love a family that hangs around the house or one who would even take her out shopping at the mall.

If you're interested in adopting Jodie Foster, visit the Motley Zoo Animal Rescue website or email the shelter at adopt@motleyzoo.org.