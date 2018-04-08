× Mariners’ Healy injures ankle in postgame workout

MINNEAPOLIS — Seattle Mariners first baseman Ryon Healy injured his right ankle during a postgame workout Saturday and likely will miss at least a few games this week.

Healy was injured following an 11-4 win over Minnesota and showed up on crutches and in a walking boot Sunday, when the series finale was postponed due to poor weather. Manager Scott Servais tells MLB.com that Healy will have an MRI and likely miss the upcoming three-game series against Kansas City.

Healy opened the season with a 1-for-21 slump before hitting a three-run double in the eighth inning Saturday.

Seattle could have Daniel Vogelbach, Andrew Romine or Taylor Motter handle first base in Healy’s absence.

Starting position players Nelson Cruz, Mike Zunino and Ben Gamel are already on the 10-day disabled list.