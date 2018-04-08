Man accused of throwing rocks on I-5

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Police said a man threw rocks at a semi-truck on Interstate 5, ran across the freeway, and pulled a knife on a police officer before he was arrested.

The incident happened at 2:41 p.m. Friday.

Marysville police Cmdr. Mark Thomas said the man was throwing rocks and hit the truck’s windshield. The driver wasn’t hurt.

The Everett Daily Herald reports a state Department of Transportation worker stopped traffic so police could race after the man, who crossed three lanes of the freeway.

I-5 was shut down in both directions while the suspect was taken into custody with the help of a Marysville police K9.

During the chase, the man pulled a knife on the officer, police said.

The 53-year-old man suffered a minor bite from a police dog.

He was booked into the Snohomish County Jail on assault, malicious mischief and reckless endangerment charges.

