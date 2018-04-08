Everett Silvertips winger Matt Fonteyne talks playoffs, hockey tragedy on “Q It Up Sports”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Everett Silvertips winger and co-captain Matt Fonteyne joined Q13 Sports Director Aaron Levine in-studio on "Q It Up Sports" on Sunday night. The Tips are tied 1-1 with the Portland Winterhawks in the second round of the WHL playoffs with the next two games in Portland on Tuesday and Thursday night. The Silvertips host Game 5 of the series in Everett this Friday.

Fonteyne discussed his final season with the Tips and his different feelings about the playoffs now compared to his first year in Everett five seasons ago. He also addressed his thoughts on the tragedy involving a junior hockey team from Humboldt, in which 15 people were killed when a team bus was involved in an accident on the way to a game last Friday.

Interview above.