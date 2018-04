Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVERETT, Wash. -- Everett police are investigating a shooting at a house party early Sunday morning.

Police say they received 9-1-1 calls just before 1 a.m.

When officers arrived at the house in the 2600 block of Oakes Avenue, they found two people had been shot.

One of the shooting victims is in his late teens.

Both were taken to Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett with non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspects have been identified.