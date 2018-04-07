× Two people try to hide on roof after reported burglary

SEATTLE– Two people were arrested after police say they burglarized a home.

Seattle Police say the incident happened in the Queen Anne neighborhood just before 10 p.m. on Friday.

A woman who was house sitting near Gilman Drive West and 11th Avenue West says she called police to report people were inside the home when she got there.

When officers arrived, they spotted a man and a woman on the roof trying to hide.

They were arrested and booked into the King County Jail for investigation of burglary.