Trump Tower briefly catches fire, no reports of injuries

NEW YORK — Firefighters are at the scene of a fire at Trump Tower in New York City.

The Fire Department says the blaze broke out on the 50th floor shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday.

Photos posted on Twitter show flames and smoke coming out of windows at the midtown skyscraper.

There were no immediate no reports of injuries.

Fire at Trump Tower is out. Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2018

President Donald Trump’s business is based at Trump Tower and his residence is there, but he has spent little time in New York since taking office.