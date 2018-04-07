× One killed in overnight crash in Graham

GRAHAM — A man is dead and a woman is fighting for her life after a pickup truck left the roadway and crashed into in telephone pole, according to Graham Fire & Rescue officials.

Firefighters responded to the intersection of 120th Avenue East and 200th Street East at about 2 a.m. Saturday.

Officials said the man died at the scene, and the woman was transported to Tacoma General Hospital in critical condition.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.