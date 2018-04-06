Storms are expected to reach the Puget Sound overnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Mostly dry and mild today. Most of us will be above 60 degrees, which is well above the normal seasonal high of 56 for this time of year.

Take advantage of the day because we're tracking a very strong system coming in overnight tonight into early Saturday.

Expect subtropical, heavy rain at times with winds kicking up to near 60mph on the coast with gusts up to 40mph inland. It will definitely be a blustery kind of day! Plan for a soggy Daffodil Parade in the south Sound.

Typically, April is usually not a windy month. In fact, the strongest wind gust ever recorded in April was 47mph and that just happened to be on April 7th, 2017! Exactly one year ago to the date! Sunday looks mostly dry for the Metro but it will still be a bit gusty for all.

TODAY: Showers taper off as we roll through the day. Mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies as we push to late afternoon. Highs will be much warmer than normal in the low to mid-60s. Overnights fall back to near 50. Normal for this time of year: High 57 with the Low 41.

SATURDAY: Very sloppy! Wet & windy. Expect sustained winds around the metro area from the SW at 25-35mph with gust up to 45mph at times. The coast will really get windy with winds strongest along the SW WA Coast for areas like Westport, Hoquiam, Long Beach and Cape Disappointment. Winds will ride out of the South 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 75 mph at the beaches and headlands, and gusts to 65 mph in the coastal communities.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning & Watch for all of Saturday along the coast. Look out for downed trees and power lines.

The winds to the North Coast will be a little less, but still strong. Some area rivers may rise some, but this will not be a big flood event. Expect several inches of rain to fall over the next 24hours.

SUNDAY: We start to back off the winds a bit, although it will still feel pretty windy at times. Winds: South wind 15 to 30 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph. Highs near normal with low in the mid-40s.

MONDAY: A dry day! A nice little break before the next round of systems move in midweek. Look for partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 60s. Lows in the mid-40s.

REST OF THE WEEK: Several systems will move into our area with the first arriving Tuesday, the next Wednesday night and Thursday also looks promising for more rain and wind. Highs will fall off the normal each day, dropping to near 50 by late week.