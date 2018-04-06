Otis Fellows: High-risk child predator, law enforcement threat — wanted in Pierce County

WANTED IN PIERCE COUNTY —

Pierce County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help to find a convicted child molester who’s also been busted with child porn.

67-year-old Otis Fellows who also goes by the fake first name, ‘Jerry’, is wanted for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.

“What makes him dangerous is that he goes after younger victims and he knows that we’re looking for him. He’s also made threats to law enforcement and threats to other people, so this is somebody we do not want the public contacting,” said Pierce County Sheriff’s Detective Ed Troyer.

He was convicted federally in 1992 of Receipt of Child Pornography, Child Molestation 2nd Degree in 1997 in King County and Possession of Computer Graphic Files Depicting Minor Persons Engaging in Sexually Explicit Conduct in 1997.

Fellows is 5’11” and weighs 140 pounds.

If you can tell deputies where to find him, Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone or call 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It is anonymous.