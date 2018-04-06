× New details in Redmond murder case where 26-year-old woman found dead, wife arrested

REDMOND, Wash. — A woman who was found slain in her apartment in Redmond has been identified as 26-year-old Tiffany Scotland.

The Redmond Police Department said Friday that her 27-year-old wife was arrested and lodged in King County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder. Q13 News is not naming her because she has not been formally charged yet. Her bail was set at $1 million.

The King County Medical Examiner says Tiffany Scotland died of asphyxia due to strangulation.

A man who rented a room to the couple about a month ago called police Tuesday night after police records say he checked their room and found what appeared to be a body wrapped up in carpet.

Redmond police say they found Tiffany Scotland dead, with cuts on her neck and a stab wound to her torso.

Probable cause court documents say Tiffany’s wife initially denied knowing what happened, but then claimed the death was a “mistake.”

Police said the suspect told them that she and her wife were playing in their bedroom and she put Tiffany in a chokehold and “before she knew it (she) had gone unresponsive and … was unable to find a pulse.” She told police she panicked and called over a friend named Daniella, who arrived with another friend, and they told the suspect to leave the bedroom for a few minutes.

“During which time the body was moved to the end of the bed and covered up,” the police say the suspect told them. “After denying that she knew how the stab wounds occurred (the suspect) admitted (she) heard Daniella and the friend saying that they had stabbed (Tiffany) and cut her neck to make it look like a robbery.”