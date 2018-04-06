× Naval Air Station Whidbey Island evacuates several buildings, closes gates after bomb threat

SEATTLE — A bomb threat prompted Naval Air Station Whidbey Island to evacuate some buildings, to order all personnel to shelter in place and to close all gates to the base, NAS Whidbey Island announced.

It said its seaplane base is open to traffic, however.

“Personnel at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island were ordered to shelter in place due to a telephonic bomb threat at approximately 3 p.m. this afternoon,” a news release said. “Several buildings were evacuated. All inbound traffic to Ault Field is closed.”

It said more information would be made public as it becomes available.