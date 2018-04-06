Herlondo Pressley-Tucker: Last suspect wanted in bold ‘smash and grab’ watch heist

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

A ‘smash and grab,’ hundreds of dollars in Rolexes stolen. That’s what Herlondo Pressley-Tucker is wanted for in Seattle.

Just take a look at the surveillance video below from the Ben Bridge jewelry store in downtown.

Detectives say Pressley-Tucker is the suspect you see smashing all the glass out with a sledge hammer.

Prosecutors have charged him with robbery and issued a warrant for his arrest.

Police say the other suspects involved in the robbery have all been caught, but Pressley-Tucker is still on the run.

“You’ll watch the video. You see actually three suspects,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound. “One comes in who basically opens the door for the other two. He comes in, turns a left and he’ll come towards you in the screen. Then, two others will enter the store. They immediately walk to the end of the jewelry counter. The guy we’re particular interested in that hasn’t been arrested yet is the guy with the black sweatshirt hoodie. He’s the one that does all the smashing of the actual jewel cases. In fact, in one shot you’ll see he actually hits the second suspect with a sledge hammer. They grab everything, put it in a bag and off they go. Somebody knows where this guy is. We feel he’s in Seattle. He’s probably hiding with somebody and maybe you know where that individual is. Remember, we’re going to pay you up to a $1,000.”

The robbers left a lot of destruction behind.

Detectives say they stole more than $236,000 worth of Rolex watches and damaged another 50 in the case.

Detectives have already arrested Christopher Patterson, who they say is the other man you see on the video scooping up the watches. While searching his home in Mountlake Terrace, police say they found a to-do list with, 'Hit a Ben Bridge’ written on it.

Robbery detectives also arrested Nathaniel McRae. He told police he was paid $100 to open the door for them.

Now, they are asking for help from the public to find Pressley-Tucker.

They say he's driving a red 2002 4-door Jaguar, with Washington plate BFB-4690.

He's 6'1 and weighs 275 pounds.

Officers say he may be armed.

If you can tell detectives where to find him, submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by using the P3 Tips App on your smart phone, or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.