Help ID crook seen buying Rolex with credit card stolen from gym locker

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

A reminder to beware of thieves when you go to a gym — even if you think your stuff is locked up tight.

Take a look at this suspect Seattle Police are trying to identify.

Detectives say he was caught on video at a jewelry store on March 15th using a stolen credit card to purchase a $6,000 Rolex.

The card was stolen out of a locker at a gym along with a Gucci wallet, cell phone, Gucci sunglasses and a gold diamond ring with a State Farm logo and the initials ‘WDA.’ The ring was handed down to the victim from his dad and if you look closely, you can see the suspect wearing that ring on his left pinky finger.

“The victim in this case went to his workout facility, LA Fitness, checked in, did his workout, put all his stuff in his locked locker and when he returned to the locker, he found that a lot of things were missing,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound. “He goes to a high-end jewelry store. He finds a $6,000 Rolex. He produces a credit card which belongs to the victim in this case. He buys the Rolex with the credit card and not only does he buy the Rolex there, he goes over to Southcenter and hits about three more stores within a very short period of time. Yeah, that just totally makes me furious.”

If you can identify this identity theft and fraud suspect for Seattle Police, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit your information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).