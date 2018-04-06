Help ID armed gas station robber who shot at clerk

WANTED IN PIERCE COUNTY —

Take a good look at this gas station-robbing Raider’s fan who held-up a clerk at gunpoint.

Pierce County detectives need to know his name.

Store surveillance shows him walk into the ‘My Goods Market’ on Golden Given Rd. in Tacoma last Friday, just after midnight. He heads straight to the counter with his gun already drawn. The clerk puts his hands up. The robber comes around to the register. The clerk opens it for him. The robber takes the cash.

The stickup’s scary enough — but the bullets he let fly for his escape shows just how urgent it is to get him identified and arrested. “What makes this guy extra dangerous is the fact that after he did the robbery, the store clerk went outside, suspect fired off three rounds in the gun, so that gun was loaded when he went in there and anytime somebody’s using a loaded gun to commit a robbery all kinds of things can go wrong. We could have had a shoot out. We could have had a citizen hurt. In this particular case we’re lucky that nobody was hurt, but if he’s desperate enough to be armed and fire rounds off while fleeing to try and get away over just a little bit of money, then we definitely need to figure out who this is,” said Pierce County Det. Ed Troyer.

Detectives think he's in his 20's, about 6' tall, with a medium build, dark hair and a thin mustache. They think his bright red shoes and the black Oakland Raiders hat he wore with the store label still on the bill are huge clues that could help get him caught. "Sometimes when you see these guys wearing distinctive clothing, that's what gives them away and that's when we get calls and tips and as unbelievable as it is, these people will keep that distinctive clothing, or they'll wear into the next robbery, or we'll find it in a car, so it's very important that you look at the clothing and if you know somebody who has this clothing and matches his description and his partial face that we're looking at, we need to know who it is," said Troyer.

Whether it's the shoes, the hat, or his face -- if you know his name -- use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit your information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

It's anonymous and you'll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.