Gardner Banich: High-risk sex offender using fake last name ‘Holobuff’ — wanted in Snohomish County

WANTED IN SNOHOMISH COUNTY —

The Snohomish County Violent Offender Task Force needs your help to find a child predator who was also convicted of sexually assaulting a woman.

His name is Gardner Dean Banich, but he’s been using the fake name, ‘Gardner D. Holobuff’.

“It’s believed he’s been living in the Lynnwood/Brier area for the last three years. He tends to do odd jobs for people and mow lawns. He has no registered vehicle and he tends to use a bicycle as his primary form of transportation. He should absolutely be considered a danger to the community and we hope to find his location soon,” said Courtney O’Keefe with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

Banich has a felony warrant in Snohomish County for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.

He is 63 years old, 5’09, 160 pounds and has hazel eyes.

If you spot him, call 911.

If you know where the Task Force can find him, submit that information anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips App on your phone, or go to http://www.P3Tips.com to submit the information.

There is a cash reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to his arrest