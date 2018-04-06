Armando Rodriguez-Willis: ‘Dopey’ convicted in deadly burglary; wanted in Tri-Cities

WANTED BY DOC IN TRI-CITIES —

Do business with ‘Dopey’ and you may end up dead.

That’s the warning for anyone crossing paths with wanted high-violent gang member, Armando Rodriguez-Willis.

Department of Corrections officers say ‘Dopey’ is his street name.

He was convicted of first degree burglary where a guy he recruited to help break into a home in Kennewick to collect money ended up getting shot dead, in the head, at point-blank range.

Now, ‘Dopey’ is breaking probation for the robbery in Benton County.

He’s also been busted for a bunch of domestic violence assaults, disorderly conducts and hit and run.

He’s 27 years old.

If you know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App to submit your information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

It’s anonymous — you never have to give your name — and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.