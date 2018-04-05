VIDEO: Bald eagle lands on Mariners pitcher during national anthem

MINNEAPOLIS — The eagle has landed — on James Paxton.
The American icon landed on the Mariners’ pitcher who hails from Canada. It happened during the national anthem at the M’s – Twins game Thursday in Minneapolis.
Paxton is seen standing in the field with his hand over his heart when a bald eagle lands nearby — and eventually lands on his arm.
The eagle apparently mistook Paxton for its handler. The real handler came and retrieved the bird.
Interestingly, Paxton — The Big Maple — was featured in a Mariners commercial this season. He takes off his hat, and there are three bird eggs in a nest inside his hat.