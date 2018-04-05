VIDEO: Bald eagle lands on Mariners pitcher during national anthem

MINNEAPOLIS — The eagle has landed — on James Paxton.

The American icon landed on the Mariners’ pitcher who hails from Canada. It happened during the national anthem at the M’s – Twins game Thursday in Minneapolis.

Paxton is seen standing in the field with his hand over his heart when a bald eagle lands nearby — and eventually lands on his arm.

BALD EAGLE ATTACK 😂 Outstanding reaction from the @Mariners' James Paxton, though. Just stay calm. (via @fsnorth) pic.twitter.com/pWer9G1L5L — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) April 5, 2018

The eagle apparently mistook Paxton for its handler. The real handler came and retrieved the bird.

Interestingly, Paxton — The Big Maple — was featured in a Mariners commercial this season. He takes off his hat, and there are three bird eggs in a nest inside his hat.