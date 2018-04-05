‘Standoff house’ in Federal Way torn up, but missing cat named Puppy is found safe!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. -- The standoff in Federal Way was over, but the mess remained as the homeowner finally got back inside her home Thursday night.

The house is badly damaged, by the hit-and-run suspect who was holed up inside and firing shots into the ceiling and by the police who were trying to get him out.

One of the homeowners was worried about her cat -- named Puppy -- who was inside at the time the man broke into the home; the homeowners were not there at the time.

While a Q13 News team was there, they found her pet cat. It looked like he had been hiding underneath the deck.

In the video, you can see the extensive damage in the house.

The insurance company says it might be three to six months before the family can live there again.

The daylong standoff on Wednesday ended Wednesday night, when police found the suspect in the home's crawlspace. Police say the man fired at them and they fired back. It's not yet clear whether he was killed by police or if he died from a self-inflicted wound.

The son-in-law of one of the homeowners set up a Go Fund Me page to help cover the expenses of fixing the house.