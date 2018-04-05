× Patty Murray introduces federal legislation to tackle opioid crisis

TACOMA, Wash. – One of our state’s senators in the other Washington is working to battle the opioid epidemic at the federal level.

Patty Murray recently introduced legislation dealing with mental health issues, treatment access and reducing the number of prescription drugs handed out by doctors.

Part of the opioid epidemic comes from some who now find themselves struggling with heroin addictions that began after a doctor would no longer proscribe them opioids.

Jeff from Tacoma says he is still in pain most days after a fall broke both of his ankles. After six months of a strict regimen of doctor prescribed opioids, Jeff says he was forced to quit cold turkey but he says his body was still dependent.

“I went to what anybody else has, that’s the street form of opiate and that’s heroin,” he said.

Jeff and many others like him across Western Washington turned to illegal street drugs after doctors would no longer treat his pain.

“He’s a doctor, obviously he’s got my best interest in mind,” Jeff said. “If he had your best interest in mind, why am I out here dealing with this?”

That concern is also part of Murray’s proposal. Among several other steps, if the legislation passes it’s also supposed to keep doctors from over prescribing narcotics.

“Whether it’s naloxone, whether it’s building centers, places for people to go, mental help, and we need to look how we stop this epidemic,” Murray told Q13 News.

“They’re our community members, they’re our people,” said Sean Hemmerly who works at Tacoma Needle Exchange.

Hemmerly says TNE serves about 2000 active clients regularly and some of them began down that road of addiction beginning with prescription drugs.

“For some of them it did originate with prescription opioid and then the lack of availability of them over the years,” he said.

Murray’s legislation also aims to spur development of non-addictive pain killers to help keep strong opioids from morphing into full blown addictions.

And for Jeff, he wonders if his doctor did not proscribe him with powerful narcotics, hey may not be now living on the streets of Tacoma using heroin.

“Why do the people who have a prescription think they’re better than the guy getting it down here on the street?” he asked. “What makes you better? You’re dependent on the same thing I am.”

Murray’s legislation called The Opioid Crisis Response Act of 2018 is scheduled for hearings next week in Washington D.C.