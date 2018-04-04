× We Day Seattle lineup annnounced

SEATTLE – The official lineup for We Day Seattle is set!

We Day is a day-long event full of motivational speakers and celebrity performances.

Some of this year’s speakers include Seahawks Quarterback Russell Wilson, wide receiver Doug Baldwin, singer Ciara, and many more.

You can’t buy a ticket to We Day – students have to earn their way in.

To get a chance to attend, students have to do one thing to help the local community, and one thing to help the global community.

We Day will be held on May 3 at KeyArena in Seattle.

Here’s a full list of speakers and performers:

• Ciara

• Russell Wilson

• Doug Baldwin

• Bella Thorne

• Olivia Holt

• Rachel Platten

• Noah Cyrus

• Ann Curry

• Dianne Guerrero

• Jacob Tremblay

• Anthony Gonzalez

• Breanna Stewart (Seattle storm)

• Jewell Loyd (Seattle storm)

• Jack & Jack

• Esera Tuaolo

• Lizzie Velasquez

• The Celebrity Marauders

• Rasheda Ali

• Silken Laumann

• Dr. Jaqueline Sanderlin

• Laurie Hernandez

• Quinault Nation President Fawn Sharp

• Kenyan Boys Choir

• Spencer West

• Craig and Marc Kielburger

• Makenna Schwab (youth speaker)

• Jakayla Dixon (youth speaker)