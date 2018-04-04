Trump working to deploy National Guard troops to U.S.-Mexico border immediately

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration says it is working with governors to "immediately" deploy the National Guard to combat illegal immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said Wednesday that DHS and the Pentagon will be working closely with governors in the affected states.

She says that deployment will be done as expeditiously as possible and that Guard troops could begin heading to the border as soon as Wednesday night.

Nielsen said President Donald Trump will sign the proclamation later Wednesday

She says details are still being worked out, but National Guard personnel are expected to assist with U.S. Customs and Border Protection's mission.

Nielsen is also railing against the country's current immigration laws and calling on Congress to make changes.

She says the current system "rewards bad behavior" and "it's time to act."

Trump announced on Tuesday that he plans to deploy the military to the southern border until his long-promised wall is built.

Trump announced his plan to send the military to the border during a meeting with Baltic leaders Tuesday.

Trump has been frustrated by Congress' refusal to fund building a wall along the length of the U.S. border as well as an increase in illegal border crossings.

Federal law prohibits the use of active-duty service members for law enforcement inside the U.S., unless specifically authorized by Congress. But over the past 12 years, presidents have twice sent National Guard troops to the border to bolster security and assist with surveillance and other support.

The administration appears to be considering a model similar to a 2006 operation deployed by President George W. Bush.