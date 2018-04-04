Tacoma police release photo of car suspected in hit-and-run that injured 8-year-old boy

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police on Wednesday released a grainy photo of a vehicle believed to be the one that struck and seriously injured an 8-year-old boy last Sunday.

The hit-and-run occurred in the 1200 block of East 64th Street in Tacoma at about 6:55 p.m. on Sunday. The boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition and has undergone surgery. He is recovering.

Police released a photo of a dark-colored car that is believed to be the suspect vehicle.

Police said the vehicle appears to have “after market chrome rims” on it.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run or the vehicle is urged to call the Tacoma Police Department.