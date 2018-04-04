× Seattle mayor pushing for tolls on downtown streets

SEATTLE, Wash.—Seattle mayor Jenny Durkan is pushing for tolls in the downtown Seattle area by 2021.

Mayor Durkan said she will develop a plan to toll city roads in an effort to reduce traffic and greenhouse gas emissions. She said the plan is part of the city’s commitment to the Paris Climate Agreement.

“Seattle can lead the world by taking bold action to reduce our carbon footprint while protecting our communities from the worst impacts of climate change. We are already seeing these impacts – from wildfires that choke our air to extreme rain events flooding our streets – and they are being disproportionately felt most in communities that are already disadvantaged,” said Mayor Durkan. “Our actions to reduce emissions from transportation and buildings will help create a healthier and more just city, with a stronger economy.”

Mayor Durkan is holding a press conference Wednesday morning. Q13 will lay out her detailed steps for the congestion pricing on Q13 News at 4 and 5.