× Redmond Police investigate suspicious death

REDMOND — Redmond Police are investigating at an apartment after finding a body Tuesday night.

Police responded to a suspicious circumstances call at about 8:58 pm at an apartment in the 18700 block of Redmond Way.

A deceased adult female was found inside the apartment, according to police.

There is no immediate community safety concerns. The case is under investigation.

We’ll update this article when more information becomes available.