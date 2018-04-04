× Parents, students and teachers rally over possible staff cuts at Kent Schools

KENT, Wash. — People in Kent are so frustrated with possible staffing cuts at the Kent School District, many braved the cold and the rain to rally outside the superintendent’s office on Wednesday.

The Kent School Board is expected to meet in a closed executive session Wednesday night but that meeting is not open to the public. That’s why moms, dads and students held their own meeting on the street to express their concerns over their kids’ futures.

More than a dozen lined the street in front of the Kent School District headquarters demanding the school board reconsider budget cuts that could mean shrinking staff across the district.

“Ultimately it’s the superintendent’s responsibility and it’s the board’s responsibility,” said parent Paulette Hansen.

“That scares me, we should have a plan,” said parent Kymm Calis. “We should have a unified plan.”

It’s been a wild, emotional ride for parents and students in Kent. At first the superintendent warned more than 120 full time employees would have to be laid off to save money.

Then weeks later that plan was scrapped after the district received more financial clarity from the state. Now the district plans to eliminate only 60 positions by not re-hiring those who retire or leave the district.

But all of that comes after voters recently passed a pair of levies that funded technology and infrastructure repair projects.

“The community feels there’s been a bait and switch,” said Hansen.

“The reason I am here is because I believe something is not right,” said Calis, “Something’s fishy.”

Some parents worry programs like music and art could be on the chopping block to help the district make up for a $21-million budget shortfall through 2020.

The music program is what Kentridge HS freshman Lane Hansen hopes to use to eventually help pay for college.

“I’m starting to pick up the tuba and I’m hoping I can get a scholarship with that but if they cut the band and music programs I don’t know if I’m going to be able to get a scholarship,” she said.

Some parents are also calling on the superintendent to resign over the financial crunch – but at the least many are asking for transparency after weeks of uncertainty.

“We’re the fourth largest district in the state, we should have our stuff together, we should be able to present a united front not only with the community members but all the parents and we’re not seeing that,” said Calis.

Q13 News asked for an interview with Superintendent Watts about Wednesday’s rally and the possible job cuts those messages were not immediately returned.