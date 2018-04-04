Track rain with Q13 News Interactive Radar

Mexico says US troops on border won’t be armed

Posted 7:34 PM, April 4, 2018, by , Updated at 07:43PM, April 4, 2018

A Mexican child looks at a vehicle of the US border patrol through the US-Mexico fence in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua state, Mexico on April 4, 2018. US President Donald Trump on Wednesday ordered the National Guard to deploy to America's southern border, ratcheting up pressure on Mexico and taking another step in his quest to clamp down on illegal immigration. (Photo: HERIKA MARTINEZ/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mexico’s Foreign Ministry says U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has told Mexico’s top diplomat that U.S. National Guard troops being deployed to the border “will not carry arms or carry out migration or customs control activities.”

Mexican Foreign Secretary Luis Videgaray is in Washington on a visit. A foreign ministry statement issued Wednesday night says Nielsen told Videgaray that the troops will only be providing support for Department of Homeland Security work.

It says the deployment will be similar to ones in 2006 under President George W. Bush and in 2010 with President Barack Obama in which the National Guard helped to provide surveillance.

Trump signed a proclamation Wednesday night ordering the secretary of defense to support the Department of Homeland Security in securing the southern border to stop the flow of drugs and migrants.

